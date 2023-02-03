Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $878,000 Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

