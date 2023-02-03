Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GATX were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in GATX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in GATX by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GATX by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX Price Performance

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of GATX opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

