Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $911,000 Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 734.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 183,906 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 63.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 71,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 395.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 42,583 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE:DY opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

