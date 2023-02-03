Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $966,000 Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,190,403 shares of company stock worth $503,527,866. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

