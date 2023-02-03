Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.