Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NJR opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

