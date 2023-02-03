Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 62.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

