Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.