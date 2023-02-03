Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $846,000 in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

CPF stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

