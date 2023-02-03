Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $886,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

About Heidrick & Struggles International

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $650.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.09.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

