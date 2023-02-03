Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $886,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.