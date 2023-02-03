Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,296,000 after buying an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after acquiring an additional 330,727 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

