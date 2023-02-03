Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,233,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

