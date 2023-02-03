Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $836,000 Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $379,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $230,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHAB opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,300 shares of company stock worth $143,517.

EHAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

