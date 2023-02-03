Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $672.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

