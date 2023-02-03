Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 139,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 4.54.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

