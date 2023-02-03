Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 42,074 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,074 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 462,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $7,214,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ROIC opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

