Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,257 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 259.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veritiv were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 138.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth $131,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.71. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

