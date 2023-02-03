Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,460 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Banner were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

BANR opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

