Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,681 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 204,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

