Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.