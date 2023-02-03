Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Banner were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

