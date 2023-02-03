Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 94.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 260.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $338,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $33.92 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

