Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenable were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

TENB stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

