Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.11 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.