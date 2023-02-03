Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ALLETE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.