Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after acquiring an additional 131,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after acquiring an additional 130,728 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $49.45 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

