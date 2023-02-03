Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,543 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,699,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,857,000.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $30.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $195.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

