Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 384 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of ROLL opened at $247.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

