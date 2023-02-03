Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 61,159 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,159 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,859 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 254,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 653,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of MX stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

