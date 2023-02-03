Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 61,159 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX opened at $10.84 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $478.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

