Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $853,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,320 shares of company stock worth $222,104 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caleres Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. CL King cut their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $966.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

