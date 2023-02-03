Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 4.8 %
HSII opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $650.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.09.
Heidrick & Struggles International Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
