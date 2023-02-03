Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $920.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.71.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

