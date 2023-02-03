Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

TECK stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 524,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 202,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

