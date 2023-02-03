Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.
TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Teck Resources Stock Down 2.4 %
TECK stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
