Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $227.06

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.06 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.00). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 487,430 shares traded.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £765.89 million and a P/E ratio of 513.83.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

