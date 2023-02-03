Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenable were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.62 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Tenable

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.