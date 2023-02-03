Ternium (NYSE:TX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.