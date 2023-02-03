Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

