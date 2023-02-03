The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1,097.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chemours by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,909,000 after buying an additional 543,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 492,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,573.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 332,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88.
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
