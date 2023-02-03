The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1,097.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chemours by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,909,000 after buying an additional 543,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 492,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,573.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 332,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

