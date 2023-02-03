The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

