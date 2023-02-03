The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cousins Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

