The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $17,538,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 85.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:R opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

