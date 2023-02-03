The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of RARE opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 197.47%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

