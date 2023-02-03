The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.08 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Belden by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.36. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.