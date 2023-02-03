The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.