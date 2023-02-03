The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,748 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $10,712,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 40.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 183,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 186.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 139,916 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

ENS stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

