The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,642 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,758 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

