The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Timken were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Timken by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Timken by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 22,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Timken by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE:TKR opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $87.06.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.