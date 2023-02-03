Total Energy Services Inc Buys 112,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$970,188.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at C$970,188.80.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, December 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 197,833 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,711,215.88.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.81 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.4217233 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.