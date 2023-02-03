TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,704 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $4,693,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 140,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

